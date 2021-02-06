The arrival of Control Ultimate Edition It has been a real dilemma for users of the new generation consoles, Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5. The improvements that have been introduced are enough for Remedy to have raised the buyback of the game. But when it comes to improvements, the one that makes the most difference is Ray Tracing. And as you might expect, Digital Foundry wanted to observe and analyze performance with Ray Tracing Control on next-gen consoles.
Far from focusing on aspects such as resolution and performance, which obviously emerge as part of this performance analysis, the new video from Digital Foundry he wants to see how far the difference in power and the different programming tools offer a similar result.
And we must remember that Sony and Microsoft have different solutions for this tool. While Microsoft uses its DirectX libraries that they have developed together AMD, in the case of Sony they looked for their own solution for the developments. So, while games that do not use Ray Tracing show a more or less normal operation, in the case of Ray Tracing things can change a lot.
And it is precisely to find a game that has clear references to the use of ray tracing technology, with Nvidia on PC, this performance analysis with ray tracing Control on next-gen consoles, it is especially interesting. And we see that the priority of the analysis is focused on seeing how it affects the visual and performance. And there we find that with this technology neither of the two consoles really reaches 60fps in a stable way, more in the case of Playstation 5, which seems to be unable to exceed 50fps. And they are looking for an area that is well known to be a problem for performance and performance drops noticeably in both, bordering on 30fps.
When testing various environments and the performance of each one, it has been observed that the result obtained gives a performance superiority around 16% for Xbox Series X, versus Playstation 5. But around the visual result both seem to be executed with the same quality. A quality that far from reaching the levels they have on PC, but that’s something that has taken a long time to correct, helped mostly by the DLSS.
They compare the performance of Control Ultimate Edition on Xbox Series X and PS5
Now the dilemma can be found among users who already purchased Control and that they now have to re-acquire the game to enjoy these improvements. It’s quite an impressive game using this technology and they seem to have gotten a good optimization exercise in the next-gen versions. Control Ultimate Edition is available on both Xbox Series X / S as in Playstation 5.
