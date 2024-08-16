“I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives,” Gunn said. “I didn’t realize that it would also open the door to so much hate.” That was devastating. She took the competition very seriously, she continued in her video. “I worked my butt off to prepare for the Olympics and I really gave it my all.”
At the Olympic breaking premiere, Gunn rolled around on the floor or hopped like a kangaroo. In her home country, she is a scientist and gives lectures. Many people on social media were amused by her rather unusual and simple style. After her performance, misinformation spread, explained Gunn.
The Australian Olympic Team (AOC) condemned an anonymous online petition attacking Gunn as “annoying, misleading and harassing.” Gunn was simply an athlete who participated in and won the qualifying event.
