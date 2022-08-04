Known scientifically as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS), these chemicals have been called “forever products,” and are now so widespread around the world that new research finds rainwater unsafe to drink.

Found in commercial household products such as stain- and water-repellent fabrics, anti-stick products (such as Teflon), polishing compounds, waxes and paints, among others, these substances have been detected in rainwater and snow, even in the most remote places on Earth.

The study, conducted by Stockholm University, shows that rainwater in most places around the world contains amounts of PFAS that “greatly exceed” safe levels. They have accumulated to such a planetary limit that “they are above reference levels,” Ian Cousins, professor and chemist in the Department of Environmental Sciences of that Nordic institution, states in his study.

The research was published in Environmental Science & Technology. It also analyzes the concentrations of four PFAS in soil and surface water samples from around the world. The results revealed that the levels of these agents exceeded the guidelines of the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

“Under the latest US guidelines for cancer-causing perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) in drinking water, rainwater everywhere would be considered unsafe to drink. Although we don’t often drink it in the industrial world, many people around the world expect it to be safe and to supply many of our drinking water sources,” Cousins ​​said.

Regulation of PFAS in drinking water has decreased in light of new information about their toxicity. “There has been a decline in guideline values ​​for these substances in drinking water over the past 20 years,” Cousins ​​said. “For example, the drinking water guideline value for a well-known substance in the PFAS class, namely PFOA, has been reduced by 37.5 million times in the United States.”

products forever

These chemicals get their nickname “forever chemicals” because of their tendency to stick around. This has been demonstrated many times, but perhaps above all because of the presence of PFAS that are harmful to human health, they have persisted in the atmosphere, despite having been eliminated by a major manufacturer.

“The extreme persistence and ongoing global cycling of certain of them will lead to overshooting of the aforementioned patterns,” added Martin Scheringer, a co-author of the study and a professor based at ETH Zurich in Switzerland.

“So now, due to the global spread of PFAS, environmental media everywhere will exceed environmental quality guidelines designed to protect human health, and we can do very little to reduce contamination from them. In other words, it makes sense to define a planetary limit specifically for those agents, and as we conclude in the paper, this limit has now been exceeded.”

Such is their prevalence now, scientists say there is no safe space on Earth to avoid them. In order to study the prevalence of these chemicals, the Stockholm University team carried out laboratory and field work on their atmospheric presence over the past decade.

A key way PFAS are recycled in the atmosphere is through the transport of seawater into the air by marine spray aerosols, which is another area of ​​research for the Stockholm University team.

These chemicals can also be found in foods packaged in PFAS-containing materials, processed with equipment that used them, or grown in contaminated soil or water, as well as in cleaning products and fire-fighting foams, and in workplaces such as manufacturing plants. or industries.

They have been associated with a wide range of serious health harms, including cancer, learning and behavior problems in children, infertility and pregnancy complications, increased cholesterol, and immune system problems.