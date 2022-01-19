Perfection does not exist. Don’t feel wrong. Ludovica Bizzaglia talks about dermatitis who hit her in the face, posted photos to promote a powerful positive skin message, to encourage everyone to love each other, despite our imperfections. Because no one is perfect even if we all pretend to be able to reach a standard that never had a reason to exist.

Photo source from Instagram by ludovicabizzaglia

Ludovica Bizzaglia has always had problems with dermatitis. And there was a time when he couldn’t even look in the mirror because of those red spots that appeared on his face.

But growing up he learned to love himself, to accept even that atopic dermatitis that every now and then comes back to be present. And he invites everyone to no longer be slaves to stereotypes of perfection that no longer have a reason to exist. in fact, they didn’t even have it in the past, let alone today.

The actress is tired of cover the face with foundation. He decided to show himself as he is, even with those reactions on his face caused by dermatitis, which causes rashes and redness.

Ludovica Bazzaglia was able to accept her illness, continuing to be treated, but making sure that her life did not revolve around that problem. Today he is not afraid to show the signs that dermatitis leaves, because even in imperfections there is a lot beauty.

Photo source from Instagram by ludovicabizzaglia

Ludovica Bizzaglia and the dermatitis she no longer wants to hide

Life is not perfect and above all, in most cases, the vision of people that social networks offer nowadays is completely distorted and light years away from reality. The aesthetic standards to which we are subjected every day become more and more ferocious, more and more competitive and with standards that are impossible to achieve.

These are the words of the actress, who then adds:

I have suffered from atopic dermatitis since I was born, and although I have found a cure that is helping me tremendously, I continue to suffer from terrible attacks, which invalidate not only my appearance, but above all my day, my mind and all efforts made to combat anxiety. At 15 I started to suffer severely from anxiety, I hated my body, I hated the image I saw in the mirror.

Photo source from Instagram by ludovicabizzaglia

And he concludes by saying: