The Christmas holidays have started and many people are looking for snow in the Alps. This weekend it may become busy on the road to the winter sports areas. In addition, gusts of wind and precipitation on certain parts of the route create difficult driving conditions. But winter sports enthusiasts will get something in return: the prospects high in the mountains this week are perfect.
Davine Lambert
Latest update:
23-12-23, 12:50
