I suppose you have heard about that mini-media lynching that Rodolfo Sancho suffered when he went to Thailand to visit his son. I did not see the actor’s statements upon his release from prison, although I imagine they would have been shown a thousand times in all those programs that have been hooked like ticks to the morbid jugular of this tremendous crime for two months. But then I read in the press that they called him out because he told the journalists that “they were not going to get tears from him” and that an event like that could be faced “as a tragedy or as a challenge”, and that for him it was going to be be a challenge. These simple phrases created an uproar; They beat him up and called him arrogant and arrogant, and even a newspaper as solid and serious as The vanguard came out with this headline: “Harsh criticism of Rodolfo Sancho on the first visit to his son Daniel in Thailand: “He has been unlucky.” The pressure was such, in short, that the next day the actor had to apologize more or less. Something unusual, because I think his words are very normal. What’s more, taking into account the horror he is going through and that he was just seeing his son for the first time, I would also have found it very understandable that he would have started singing the song. Macarena or to go around the prison on one foot. Please, respect the grief of others. A true respect for pain.

So the multitudinous judges of other people’s behavior ruled that Rodolfo Sancho had been “unlucky.” Society always seems to be very clear about the attitude that victims must maintain. That is to say, when something very bad happens to you, not only do you have to deal with it, but you are also obliged to do it with due decorum. Playing your role, wow. To those who suffer from cancer they say: optimism, optimism, positive thinking, constant joy, that this is how you defeat the disease! So not only do they not allow the patient to experience his natural and inevitable downturns, his tears and his fears, but they also blame him for possible worsening: you didn’t make an effort, you didn’t laugh enough.

Widowers (I am one) are asked, ordered, to cry in the first moment of widowhood, in the funeral home, in the cemetery, which is just when, exhausted by the near agony, you don’t even have tears. But cry, cry, you cry, don’t worry, cry! They cheer. Now: a couple of weeks later, which is when you are beginning to find the way to your grief and your crying, everyone once again divinely knows what you have to do: Don’t cry anymore! Enough sadness! Go out, go to the movies, cheer up!

In the dark years after the 2008 crisis I opened a couple of dozen Teaming groups, a solidarity platform that allows you to give one euro a month to a cause. The groups were from families without resources (some are still in force). Although their extreme economic conditions were demonstrated with documents, at first I had a few discussions with readers who were outraged to see, on the Facebook of some of the families, photos in which they smiled while having a coffee on a terrace. They were shocked by their happiness and that they wasted money on coffee. As if the poor had to be sad and miserable in perpetuity, as if to earn charity eternal suffering was required of them. They didn’t understand something that was obvious to me: that, if you’re knackered and they’re going to cut off your electricity, maybe scratching a little sweetness out of life by having a beer at a beach bar is more necessary than buying chickpeas. Anyway, that’s why there are people who beg on their knees in the street. I have always hated that dramatic excess, but in reality they respond to what a certain society demands of them: they represent themselves as poor.

in his book Naipaul’s shadow, Paul Theroux quotes the beautiful words that a 97-year-old woman said to him: “Grief is pure and it is sacred.” How wise and how accurate. We humans don’t know what to do with grief; not even with our own, and we are certainly catastrophic with that of others. We are afraid of pain, we reject it, we become moralistic, judgmental, even lynching. When we should do just the opposite: be truly empathetic and respect the sacredness of grief, that is, the right that each person has to try to cope with their suffering as best they can.