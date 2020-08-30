Tottenham Hotspur has signed Matt Doherty from league rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Spurs officially announced this on Sunday.
A new right-back for Tottenham. After Joe Hart and Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg, the North Londoners presented Matt Doherty, the next newcomer for the coming season, on Sunday.
The Irish international is moving from league rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers to White Hart Lane and is reported to cost around 15 million euros in transfer. The 28-year-old signed a contract until 2024.
