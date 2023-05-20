A perfect storm is preventing producers from achieving the fair marketing of their cropsaffirms César Galaviz Lugo.

The president of the Association of Farmers of Río Fuerte Sur (AARFS), indicates that today as never before several factors are coming together against the just aspirations of the producers to achieve fair prices for their crops.

“Right now we are fighting against an inverted market, against a market that we, the producers, could call it, against, before a bear market, an exchange rate that came to surprise us. It is a perfect storm that has come upon us unfortunately and unfortunately for the Agricultural sector”.

Regarding the role that the federal authorities have played in this problem, a leader of farmers in the north of the state of sinaloaregretted that at this time only the opinion of political advisors is being taken into account and not of knowledgeable experts in the agricultural field, since in reality that is what is needed for them to turn to see the Mexican countryside and the importance of maintain, and even increase, food production.

He noted the importance for states such as Sinaloa of agriculturesince its economy moves around the results that are presented in this activity.

“We are a purely agricultural state and if we get to the red number, where there is no return on investment, it will be a chain that will detonate upwards and this can cause an economic catastrophe that will first affect the state and therefore at the national level.

Galaviz Lugo pointed out that this is really the first year that this government has been involved in the agricultural problemsince the 4 previous years, due to market situations, there were favorable conditions for the sale of the products, but today this is not the case and we have all witnessed the serious problems that are occurring to achieve just the harvests.

He said that hopefully things will change, because otherwise the repercussions that will occur in the economy will be disastrous.