Record after record

Nowadays in Formula 1 it doesn’t seem like a Sunday goes by without Max Verstappen and the Red Bull are unable to break any new records. The most succulent of all, however, could reach the last race of the year: the dream of the Milton Keynes team is in fact to achieve a legendary en-plein, winning all the races scheduled in the championship. No one in the history of F1 has ever succeeded: the 1988 McLaren slipped on the banana peel called Monza, due to the Senna-Schlesser contact, which deprived the Brazilian champion of a deserved triumph that he now had in his pocket. More recently, in 2016, Mercedes stopped a stone’s throw from the coup: what prevented the perfect season were the Hamilton-Rosberg bumper car in Barcelona and the Englishman’s power unit which went up in smoke in Malaysia.

Target close

Currently, however, nothing seems to be able to even remotely stem the supremacy of Red Bull. The team leaders themselves, who at the beginning of the season categorically excluded the possibility of winning 22 races out of 22, now admit they are giving it some thought. The never shy person gave voice to these dreams of hegemony Helmut Marko. The Red Bull consultant spoke on the eve of the Singapore trip, indicating the Marina Bay round as one of the most difficult obstacles to overcome for the reigning world champion team. “If we win in Singapore, there is a possibility of winning all the others – admitted Marko – of course now it’s becoming a target.”.

Curse dodged

The Graz manager also joked about the Monza doublewhich arrived despite the ‘curse’ which hovered over the track with the precedent of 35 years earlier. “At the beginning of the season it was unrealistic to think of winning all the races. The McLaren had been stopped in Monza, so the press built the story that that curse would affect us too. But we didn’t let it hit us.”, commented Marko. The Singapore round last year saw Sergio Perez prevail, emerging victorious from a long and controversial duel against Charles Leclerc. This year too, what worries Red Bull is above all the Ferrari of the Monegasque driver.

Watch out for Ferrari

“I must admit that Ferrari and in particular Leclerc are specialists – he warned – if they were to be faster in qualifying they could become a problem for us, because overtaking in Singapore is very difficult. But I am still convinced that the package we will bring to Singapore is good enough to win.”, added Marko. On the road to the perfect season, another obstacle could be represented by the Interlagos circuit, where Red Bull suffered what currently remains its last race defeat in 2022. Obviously then there is the unknown for everyone of the new Las Vegas circuit, which will enter the calendar for the first time this year.