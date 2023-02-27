The world champion plans to go full speed ahead immediately: “The RB19 is much better than the 2022 car”. Ferrari and Mercedes have the task of stopping him

The danger, perceived, feared, already glimpsed by everyone, is that he gets into the car and does as he did on Thursday. In a first day of testing that could be prophetic as a sort of trailer for the season. Max Verstappen started his new RB19 and nobody saw him again. He spun off, without a drool, like on the rails. He set the best time and continued to lap until completing 157 laps, exactly one hundred more than next Sunday to complete the first grand prix of 2023. Verstappen arrives at the GP with all the strength accumulated last year. When he not only won 15 races, but went into a frightening crescendo. He had started with a handicap, after the third GP he was 46 points behind Charles Leclerc. “I think it doesn’t make sense to aim for the title anymore,” he said. Three races later he was already in the lead. The gap disappeared. And he remained in front of him until the end.

unstoppable — Which doesn't even make the whole idea. It is much more representative of his disarming excessive power to note that there were 22 races, and in the second half of the season nobody really saw him. At Silverstone he punctured and damaged the floor and finished seventh, in Singapore his fuel calculations got wrong and he ended up sixth. The other nine he won. All. In Budapest he had recovered from tenth place, and since he must not have seemed enough yet, in Spa he did it again but starting from the 14th position (because of the penalties). In Austin he triumphed despite a faulty gun that slowed his pit stop by about ten seconds. And one could even go on, but one would end up repeating the same concept. He had an excellent car, but he put into it a racing ferocity and a phenomenal driving skill. To which he adds a lucidity that at times really surprised him: as when, in addition to giving indications in the pits on his own strategy, he also suggested that for his teammate Sergio Perez. At 25 he has the experience of a thirty year old. He doesn't make mistakes anymore, the only time it happened to him, last year, in Budapest, he made up for it immediately and won as if nothing had happened.

harder — Well, it was worth remembering all this, to say that with his talent and the security given him by the two world titles already on his curriculum, Max gets on a car built with the intention of reviewing and improving a technical project already close to perfection. And when it came to checking it out, he got behind the wheel and drove off, as confident as if he'd driven the RB19 for years. And it's okay that he's a champion, but when a single-seater is fast and easy to drive, it's usually trouble for the others. "Everything we prepared in the simulator gave us a good balance right away and this was very important. I'm satisfied." Verstappen's words in Bahrain, where he'll be racing in six days, on one of only three circuits on the calendar where he hasn't won yet (the others are Melbourne and Singapore). It is clear that the other teams, Ferrari and Mercedes above all, shouldn't feel much reassured by such security. When one comes from a title conquered like Max conquered it and restarts saying that "compared to last year everything is much better", well, there's not much to be happy about. Fred Vasseur, the new boss of Maranello, invites us not to make so many hierarchies based on what we saw in the tests. Especially since the rumors arriving from the paddock on fuel loads, crossed with each other, would seem to suggest that Ferrari (we refer to it separately) has more margin than Red Bull. But it's all to be verified. For now, the champion adds: "In 2022 it was much more difficult to turn because the car was too heavy and you couldn't feel the front well. Now it's much more fluid". Best wishes to all. And there is yet another aspect that contributes to putting Max on the pedestal. Ferrari and Mercedes vie for the status of team with the best pairing of drivers. But in the meantime they will have to face the concrete possibility of having to divide and alternate the spoils, an eventuality that Verstappen does not risk.

all for him — Red Bull is like that bank in a famous commercial: built around him. Last year he arrived at Spa 80 points ahead of Charles Leclerc. A sufficiently reassuring margin, let's say. In the race he was forced by penalties to make a fabulous ascent. When he found himself in Perez's exhausts it was clear that he had a completely different rhythm, he stayed behind him for a few corners anyway. Getting impatient right away. On the radio he yelled: "We're foolishly wasting time." Tell him to get out of the way, my gosh. And it's not just a matter of talent and speed, values ​​clearly unbalanced in favor of the Dutchman. On closer inspection, last year up to Baku (GP n. 8) in qualifying Max's advantage over Checo was in the order of one or two tenths, when the Mexican did no better (Jeddah, Montecarlo, Baku) . From Montreal on, only a couple of troubles for Red Bull number 1 reversed the prediction, otherwise the gap in Max's favor was almost always more than half a second, not infrequently around 6-8 tenths. A sign that the developments have all gone towards the champion. Max Verstappen will be able to count on this to run towards the trio. The others, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton above all, certainly won't want to chase. A three-way battle would make a wonderful gift for F1 fans.