After only one season, it’s over for Neven Subotic Union Berlin. The 31-year-old is moving to Denizlispor in Turkey one day before the Eiserne start in the Bundesliga against FC Augsburg.
The interest of the Süper Lig club became known at the beginning of September. Now the deal is fixed. Subotic will sign a contract in southwest Turkey until 2022. At Denizlispor, Subotic will meet former Hanover captain Marvin Bakalorz, who moved to Turkey for free after his contract was terminated at 96.
Subotic can also change for free, although his contract with Union Berlin was still valid for one season. The Iron had released Subotic in the course of preparing for the club search, coach Urs Fischer made it clear that he no longer wanted to rely on the experienced defender.
“I had a great year in Berlin, together we experienced many unforgettable moments. The fact that we were able to confidently hold the class at the end of the season was confirmation of our good work. The development means that I want to look for a new challenge again. That’s why I’m now looking forward to my next stop in Turkey. Many thanks to all of the team-mates, those responsible and, above all, to the fans for this special time, “said Subotic, saying goodbye to the iron team.
Sports director Oliver Ruhnert replied warmly: “Neven contributed a lot to the fact that we got there quickly after our promotion to the Bundesliga and helped us a lot with his experience and performance. We wish Neven the best on his next trip in professional football.”
