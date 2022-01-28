There is no magic combination to make the perfect main meal ingredients, but according to nutritionist Sarah Garroni, there are healthy ingredient options that complement each other to promote faster weight loss. Main meals, whether it’s lunch or dinner, that’s built with a mix of saturated fiber, healthy fats and lean protein is always a smart choice to boost your metabolism while staying full between meals.

According to Eat This Not That, nutritionist Garouni offers a suggested plan that includes ideas for key meal ingredients to help speed weight loss:

1. Protein rich vegetarian meal

A plant-based diet is not necessarily a guarantee of weight loss, but it can be an effective catalyst. A German study, the results of which were published in 2020, found that the fewer animal products a person ate, the less likely he was to have a lower BMI.

German researchers suggested that the low body mass index in this case may be due to two reasons or one of them. The first is that plant foods contain fewer calories than animal foods, in addition to that they contain a high percentage of fiber, which gives a feeling of satiety for a longer period.

Garrone suggests eating a meal consisting of black beans, eggs and salsa, which can be an excellent way to skip the meat but still get plenty of protein. This vegan black bean omelet has fewer calories and lots of fiber and protein.

2. Fish and ginger

Fresh tuna is easy to cook, says Garrone, with a firm texture and a wonderful pink color. They also contain a lot of healthy fats and an ample amount of protein while being low in calories.

Garoni perfects a lunch or dinner with tuna, spinach or arugula, topped with a delicious ginger and green onion dressing.

3. Salmon and chickpeas

Garrone continues to introduce fish-centric ideas, suggesting a meal consisting of salmon, which is rich in heart-healthy anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids. Garrone says that the interest in reducing inflammation in the body paves the way for losing excess weight.

In a study, the results of which were published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, study volunteers who ate meals containing salmon three times a week for eight weeks reduced overall inflammation and resulted in significant weight loss.

Garrone recommends a 30-minute grilled salmon meal with chickpeas, flavored with lemon juice and dried spices.

4. Chicken and vegetables

Studies show that including complex carbohydrates like whole grains in your diet helps you reach your target weight faster. Then Garrone recommends preparing a meal that contains cooked or grilled chicken pieces with an appropriate amount of quinoa, which gives the body a range of high-impact nutrients such as calcium, fiber and protein. She suggests that ingredients include roasted vegetables such as sweet potatoes and kale.

5. Shrimp and cabbage

Studies show that following a Mediterranean diet positively contributes to weight loss, so Garroni chooses a meal consisting of prawns, cannellini beans, cabbage and garlic. Garrone explains that the ingredients in this meal are low in sodium, calories, and satiating, providing protein, fiber, and delicious flavor. After cooking or grilling the shrimp, along with minced garlic cloves, with a handful of shredded cabbage or turnip and accompanied by a little drizzle of olive oil, add the washed and drained cannellini beans.