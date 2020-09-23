Alvaro Morata is back at Juventus Turin. The old lady lends the 27-year-old attacker for one season and then has a purchase option for the Spaniard.
Juve transfers ten million euros loan fee to Atletico Madrid. After a year, Vecchia Signora Morata can sign up for another 45 million euros. The Italian record champions also have the option of extending Morata’s loan for another season. Then another ten million euros fee would be due. In addition, the purchase option in 2021/22 would then decrease to 35 million euros.
Morata already wore the Juve jersey between 2014 and 2016. At that time he came from the youth club Real Madrid. Los Blancos activated their buyback option and took Morata back. Should Juventus sign Morata, he would have earned a total of 234 million euros in his career so far. This would make the Spaniard the player with the second highest transfer proceeds – behind Neymar and even before Cristiano Ronaldo!
