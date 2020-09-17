Of the HSV hit the transfer market again shortly before the start of the second division. Moritz Heyer joins the Rothosen as expected and follows his trainer Daniel Thioune from Osnabrück to the Volkspark.
The 25-year-old defensive all-rounder, who can primarily be used as a central defender, is signing a contract with HSV until 2023. The transfer fee is around 500,000 euros – Heyer’s contract with VfL Osnabrück was still valid until 2021.
“Moritz is an athletically strong defensive player who can be used in several positions. The fact that he already worked with Daniel Thioune in Osnabrück will make his integration into the team easier,” said sporting director Michael Mutzel.
“It’s a very nice feeling to be here now. The club has a very high reputation. I know the coach very well, and I have a very high opinion of him. Now it’s important to get to know the team as quickly as possible.” , said the new number three of Hamburger SV.
