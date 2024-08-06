Mexico City.- Artistic swimming requires precision, coordination, synchronization and strength through choreography, but beyond the technical aspects, mermaids must perfect their makeup and hairstyle to be underwater at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Nuria Diosdado, team captain, explained that to look perfect while performing their routines they must put gelatin, or unflavored gelatin, in their hair as if it were gel.

When making the bun or ponytail, they secure it with the mixture, which hardens after a few minutes, fixing the decorations, and, once they finish the activity, they remove this natural mask with hot water.

For the face, another procedure is performed. Delegations from other countries that practice this discipline recommend matte foundations, heavy eyeshadows and eyeliners, compact powder to seal and a long-lasting fixative.

Using bright colors in certain areas of the face, such as the eyes, is important so that the judges do not lose sight of the undines, since it is a sport of appreciation where every detail matters.