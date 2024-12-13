Iberian products, chocolates, gins and a selection of products and brands that join forces this holiday season with designers, content creators and fashion brands to create a proposal elevated to maximum power and with which to delight those people who are demanding when it comes to receiving gifts. Because, is there anything better than a quality product on the table with a touch of luxury and fashion to make a difference?

Today at #Summum we compile some of the most striking collaborations of these dates with which triumph and surprise to sybarites and luxury lovers.

Flalabelus and Gin Gold

Limited edition pack of Flalabelus and Gin Gold (€129); and the special edition with Four Seasons (€110)



Flabellusthe Spanish artisan footwear brand, have joined Gin Goldthe premium gin brand, to create the perfect match for this Christmas, a collaboration that combines the best of both brands: the purity and brilliance of Gin Gold with the timeless elegance of Flabelus designs. A luminous limited edition pack which includes a bottle of the citrus gin along with some elegant Mary Janethe brand’s most popular model, in gold fabric and finished with an intense orange trim, a bold nod to the tangerines that provide the citrus flavor to Gin Gold, a perfect combo to shine at parties. The limited edition pack is on sale while supplies last in both stores. Flalabelus in Madrid (Hermosilla, 35 and Paseo de la Castellana, 259) and its ecommerce, with a price of 129 euros.

Furthermore, for this Christmas Flalabelus has collaborated with the luxury hotel Four Seasons of Madrid to launch a limited edition of 100 pairs of slippers that celebrate luxury, craftsmanship and the essence of Madrid. The model is inspired by the hotel’s incredible dome located on the terrace of Dani Brasserie and will be on sale in the spa store. Available in 3 colors (beige, khaki and raspberry) have been handcrafted in local workshops and their sale price is 110 euros.









Señorío de Montanera and Rita Von

The pack of Iberian ham from Señorío de Montanera with Rita Von for this Christmas (€645)



There is no Christmas without quality Iberian products on the table and this year Manor of Montanerasignature pure Iberian pork of the Denomination of Origin Dehesa de Extremaduraand the renowned fashion brand Rita Vonalso join forces to launch a collaboration that celebrates the fusion of traditional gastronomy with innovative and sustainable design. A union that results in a jacket designed in limited edition as a tribute to the essence of the Extremadura pasture and the world of artisanal fashion. Rita Von’s team is inspired by the Extremaduran landscape to delight with bucolic prints starring the most representative elements of the region; In addition, the garment is made in national workshops with 100% high quality cotton.

This unique garment is presented accompanied by a 100% Iberian acorn-fed ham Señorío de Montanera which comes from an exclusive reserve selected especially for this edition, a piece from the 2021 vintage, with more than 40 months of curing and an average weight between 7.5 and 8 kilograms, certified with the quality guarantee of the Dehesa de Extremadura Protected Designation of Origin. The limited edition of Señorío de Montanera x Rita Von is composed of 50 units Exclusively for sale in the Señorío de Montanera online store with a price of 645 euros.

Martin Miller’s and Andrés Velencoso

The special Christmas pack from Andrés Velencoso and Martin Miller’s (€60)



The gin Martin Miller’s and the actor and model Andrés Velencoso continue their collaboration with the launch of a limited edition sweater with which they pay tribute to one of the symbols of Iceland, the Lopapeysa. A gift pack in which Velencoso has participated as creative director, consisting of a 100% wool sweater and a bottle of Martin Miller’s Original Ginwhich will become an essential this Christmas.

Lopapeysa is a term that gives its name to a traditional Icelandic sweater, a national icon, very recognizable for its characteristic fretwork designwhich arose from the interest in taking advantage of one of the most precious goods in the region: wool. For this special edition, Martin Miller’s Gin wanted to highlight the origin of the purest water in the world, Iceland, with this iconic garment; together with its ambassador and creative director of the project, Andrés Velencoso, they have created a sweater inspired by this Icelandic national icon in the characteristic tones of gin. Made of 100% Spanish woolthe pack is available in the Martin Miller’s Gin store on Amazon, with a price of 60 euros.

Cacao Sampaka and Lulú Figueroa

Lulú Figueroa and the special Christmas tastings of Cacao Sampaka (from €35)



The artist Lulú Figueroa and the exclusive chocolate brand Sampaka Cocoa They propose an appetizing gift for these holidays. Continuing with its vocation to spread and bring the cocoa culture closer, Cacao Sampaka offers three types of tastings for these dates: Great Originsa journey through the world of cocoa in which to discover its different origins and characteristics that make it unique; Innovationa sensory journey through touch in which to discover cocoa in all its forms through different textures; and Symphonyan immersive experience in which you can let yourself be carried away by the harmony of flavors, shapes and textures while enjoying the best chocolate.

The tastings They are presented as the ideal gift for gastronomy lovers: an experience that they will never forget accompanied by the most exquisite chocolate. With a price of 35 euros per person and a duration of 45 minutesthe plan is made upon reservation at the brand’s boutique at number 84 Serrano Street (Madrid), without a doubt a luxury plan to discover the quintessence of cocoa. In addition, the brand has a wide assortments of chocolatespassing through classics such as panettone, to original formats such as Christmas chocolate bears and pyramid chocolates filled with the best nougat that will sweeten the most special dates this year. Christmas.

Palomo x Osborne

Special collaboration of Palomo Spain and Osborne



Osborne presents ‘Fuerza y ​​Genio’, a project that celebrates Spanish creativity and talent through an exceptional collaboration with Palomo Spain. This first edition, in which the designer offers his personal vision of the emblematic bull of Osbornemarks a new milestone in the history of this brand that has become a cultural symbol and reinforces its iconicity. A limited edition capsule collection consisting of a sweatshirt and three types of t-shirts: tank top, crop top and classic, available in colors ranging from white to pink. A simple collection, but full of meaning, that celebrates the genius and essence of Spanish and that can be purchased on the website of Osborne bull with prices starting at 35 euros. An original detail full of meaning to surprise these holidays.