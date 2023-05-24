













That is to say, that the debugging of errors and the corrections made in this new game of final fantasy it’s been so good there’s no need to post a last minute update.

The report comes from producer Naoki Yoshida, who says that final fantasy 16 it should work as expected at launch. Especially for those who do not have access to the Internet to download such a patch.

However, Yoshida’s comments are not to say that the game will not have future patches. Who spoke about it was the director of this title, Hiroshi Takai, who spoke a little about the work done.

According to Takai his team is still looking for bugs that were overlooked in final fantasy 16. So it does not rule out that it will have one or more updates in the coming months.

When this role-playing title reaches the hands of the players, the appearance of a problem cannot be ruled out, which is normal.

Many times users discover details that escaped the eyes of the developers. That’s a pretty common thing.

There are bugs in video games that took not months but even years to be discovered and all due to a combination of different circumstances.

But the one that Square Enix trusts that final fantasy 16 does not need a Day 1 patch is a sign of the good work done by the team in charge.

So you can hope for the best when this adventure is available, which will happen on June 22, 2023 on the PlayStation 5.

Another issue that Takai and Yoshida addressed is that there are no plans for the game to have downloadable content or DLC.

According to Naoki Yoshida ‘we have no idea if people are going to fall in love with Valisthea and Clive’s story and want to see more of the world and its characters’.

The base game has a lot of content, and based on some calculations, it can take around 80 hours to complete. It is one of the great video game releases of 2023.

The base game has a lot of content, and based on some calculations, it can take around 80 hours to complete. It is one of the great video game releases of 2023.