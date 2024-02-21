The evolution of the vacuum cleaner is an excellent example of how human creativity can transform everyday tasks into innovative opportunities. Initially conceived for industrial applications, the first machines were of colossal dimensions, which required the use of forklifts for transportation. It was not until the 1930s that vacuum cleaners reached homes, adopting a lighter and more elegant design.

In the late 90s, robot vacuum cleaners came onto the scene to completely revolutionize the floor cleaning process. But his dexterity did not pass muster in the corners of houses, and he showed no ability to overcome obstacles or avoid them. commit suicide by the stairs.

With the arrival of the new millennium, these appliances experienced substantial improvements in performance and functionality. Wet mops already made it possible to combine suction with scrubbing surfaces. And the integration of advanced technologies, such as laser navigation for precise mapping of the home, led to its consolidation as one of the most in-demand digital gadgets in domestic life.

MopExtend technology, powered by AI, is a unique feature that ensures optimal cleaning in difficult corners.

In recent years, electronics, connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI) have played fundamental roles in the evolution of robots. A paradigmatic example of these advances is Dreame L10s Pro Ultra, which redefines the standards of quality and sophistication in the field of smart vacuum cleaners. It is designed and equipped with precision technologies and operates with an AI-based approach. These are its main differential values.

No corner to clean

The L10s Pro Ultra robotic vacuum cleaner stands out for the integration of MopExtend technology, powered by AI, a unique feature that guarantees optimal cleaning in corners and difficult places. In this way, it efficiently removes lint, crumbs and other dried food remains and even spilled liquids in areas where other machines cannot access or do so with difficulty.

To carry out this task, it uses an extendable robotic arm that deploys to access the tightest and narrowest areas, even reaching corners and baseboards. MopExtend technology not only prevents collisions with chair legs and prevents the robot from getting stuck under the sofa, but it also detects carpets, allowing the robot to automatically return to the base station to remove the mops. This helps keep carpets dry and in optimal condition.

An extendable robotic arm deploys to access the tightest and narrowest areas, even reaching corners and baseboards

Exceptional power and suction

Dreame L10s Pro Ultra ensures total capture of dirt, dust, pet hair, sand and lint with its formidable Vormax suction system, for impeccable cleaning. The renewed Turbo Force mechanism in the air duct allows the rapid collection of all types of debris, certifying a constant and unobstructed air flow.

This smart robot easily adapts to many surfaces, from hardwood floors to carpets, removing stubborn stains and residue. Its sophisticated noise reduction device ensures that everyday activities, such as watching television or reading, are not interrupted or disturbed.

Cleaning adjusts to dirt level

The CleanGenius system represents the cutting edge in automatic cleaning strategies. Thanks to its advanced artificial intelligence algorithm, L10s Pro Ultra not only learns the specific layout of the home, but also formulates personalized strategies for each room, considering elements such as design, floor type, and furniture placement.

Likewise, the robot scrubs, cleans and repeats these functions continuously, adjusting its work to the dirt present on each type of floor. It does not rest until it reaches a satisfactory level of cleaning.

At the end of the cleaning cycles – or when in standby mode – the Dreame L10s Pro Ultra returns to its base, where it is automatically freed from dirt up to 75 times a day.

Smart mapping for effective cleaning

L10s Pro Ultra benefits from the Smart Pathfinder navigation system, which performs fast mapping and precise planning of the routes to follow. This technology guarantees smooth cleaning, allowing the robot to move dexterously throughout the house and avoid any type of jam.

The combination of AI Action technology and 3D structured light allows you to generate detailed maps to overcome obstacles. The robot identifies and avoids up to 55 types of objects, from cables to shoes. Thanks to its dirt detection system, the robot evaluates the debris accumulated on the mops and makes a second pass if necessary.

Precise scrubbing that removes the most stubborn dirt

The DuoScrub mopping system combines a rotating mop motion with precise application of pressure. This achieves complete dirt removal, even on sticky floors. L10s Pro Ultra has an 80 ml water tank that refills automatically, so that cleaning is continuous and effective.

For carpet care, the Dreamehome application allows you to design personalized cleaning strategies. There are four modes: for short pile carpets, turbo mode, intensive cleaning… and a special function that excludes the carpet in its path

For carpet care, the Dreamehome application allows you to design personalized cleaning strategies. There are four modes: for short-pile carpets, the mops are raised up to 10.5 mm; Turbo mode increases suction for faster vacuuming; intensive cleaning performs two vacuums at reduced speed to achieve deeper sanitization, and when you do not want to clean the carpet, there is the option of programming a special function that avoids this task.

Automated care and maintenance

At the end of the cleaning cycles – or when in standby mode – Dreame L10s Pro Ultra returns to its base, where it is automatically freed from dirt up to 75 times a day, thanks to advanced DualBoost 2.0 technology and a dust bag with capacity for 3.2 liters.

In that little laboratory, The robot also automatically washes the mops, using hot water at 58°C. Likewise, once the cleaning process is completed, with the aim of preventing the formation of mold and bad odors, the mops are automatically dried using the hot air emitted by the base itself.

Refilling with clean water is also carried out in the base, which has a 4.5 liter tank to which a special solution designed to enhance the shine of wooden surfaces is added. Simultaneously, the water used during the cleaning process is stored in an independent four-liter tank. For those users looking for fully automated cleaning, the option to install a kit water connection, thus simplifying automatic filling and emptying by connecting the robot to two pipes: one for supply and another for draining dirty water.