Charles Leclerc was logically in heaven after his second win of the season. He reigned in Melbourne from start to finish and so outdid his competitors in the World Cup battle, including the retired Max Verstappen. The Monegask and his team have everything under control. “Of course it also helps if you have a good car.”

,,It was just a perfect race for me. I had a perfect start and a perfect first stint. Then the safety car came, it was still a while tricky because I made a mistake on the reboot. I had brought some dirt from the last corner and was almost overtaken by Max there,” said the World Cup leader viaplay† ,,But when I had punched a hole, I drove away from him again. I’m so happy.”

Leclerc and the Ferrari team are also very strong this year in terms of tire management, as Verstappen also confirmed after his retirement. “I already took a step in this last year,” said Leclerc. “I’m still working on that and it looks even better now. But of course it also helps if you have a good car… and ours was the best today. See also 'XRey II' scans Felipe VI: portrait of "a good guy" who wanted to be an astronomer

Watch the moment when Leclerc crosses the finish line as the winner

George Russell, in turn, finished third in Melbourne. He was allowed to take the podium for the first time as a Mercedes driver, after he also managed to keep his own teammate Lewis Hamilton behind. “Unbelievable,” concluded the Briton. “We were a bit lucky today, but that’s how it works in our sport. Sometimes you have to be there to take advantage and we had more speed than we thought. We were fifth all weekend fastest team and yet here we are on the podium and P4, plus second in the Constructors’ Championship crazy†

© AFP



Christian Horner was a bit in two minds. On the one hand, there was the failure of Verstappen that probably predominated, but Sergio Pérez ultimately secured second place for Red Bull Racing. ,,A frustrating day for Max. He had a good start, but the pace was missing. Congratulations to Ferrari, they have a very strong car. Our tires started to wear early and a few laps before his breakdown, Verstappen smelled some petrol. Very annoying, but Sergio did a very good job. He was unhappy with the safety car for a while and then fought his way past the Mercedes and a fast Fernando Alonso.” See also Russia and Ukraine could already evaluate drafts for peace treaty, says Interfax

About that nice overtaking at Hamilton: ,,That was very brave of him. To pass Lewis on the outside, who has said in the past that he doesn’t like that at all, is really strong. Checo had a solid weekend and earned these points. That way we still have something left over from a difficult weekend.” Pérez himself spoke of a good result in Melbourne. ,,It is a pity that we lost Max, because those points would have been very good for the team. With Lewis it is always good and fair racing.”

Watch Pérez’s beautiful overtaking action on Hamilton