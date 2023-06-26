According to a news report from IGN.com, the reboot of Perfect Dark for PC and Xbox Series X/S would still be in early stages of development and would be years away from actually being able to play it. Which suggests that when it was presented in 2020 it was still in a conceptual phase, filmed in separate announcement computer graphics, despite the already three years of development.

In reality, the article talks about various features that would still be in the initial stages, with many problems in the start-up phase of development that weighed a lot. Currently the work would be in the hands of Crystal Dynamicswhich would have finally found the right amalgam with The Initiative, a study that in any case would have lost many pieces along the way in recent months.

The name of Perfect Dark’s initial development partner also surfaced: Certain Affinity, a studio that had already collaborated with 343 Industries on Halo Infinite and that entered the project in 2019, leaving it in 2021, before the entry of the studio of the recent Tomb Raiders. In short, the manufacturing up to now would have been extremely complicated, with many pitches and prototypes presented, accepted and then discarded, but the entry of Crystal Dynamics would have straightened the situation, with Microsoft which, if necessary, would have given its support to the game trying to make the possible to help The Initiative.

As for i problemsthere is talk of a lack of clear direction, with decisions being delayed and part of the development team left to do nothing for months on end, a frustrating situation that has led to constant abandonments of the company.

According to some sources inside Crystal Dynamics, the first material received, produced by The Initiative and Certain Affinity, was very confused and incomplete, so much so as to speak of a “building without foundations”. The result is that most of what has been done has literally been thrown away, with the game restarting in 2022 with Unreal Engine 5.

The hope, at this point, is that the processing has meshed and that the rest of the development will not suffer further brakes. Considering an average triple A development time of 4-6 years and the material thrown away, we will hardly see Perfect Dark before 2026/27, if not even beyond.