As reported by the ever-vigilant Klobrille, the official X | Twitter by The Initiative has been updated, suggesting the possible arrival of news on Perfect Darkthe Xbox exclusive that the studio is working on in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics.

Specifically, in this hour the team profile obtained the Golden “Verified” status of X | Twitter (assigned only to verified corporate accounts) and Xbox brand affiliation.

They might seem like minor changes, but considering the Xbox Developer_Direct scheduled for this week, the timing is undoubtedly curious. Even more so if we think that a similar case occurred last week with the official profile of Avowed, who coincidentally was subsequently confirmed as one of the protagonists of the Verdecrociato showcase.

At this point we just have to wait 9pm Italian on Thursday 18 Januaryor when the Xbox Developer_Direct 2024 will air. During the event, in addition to Avowed, we will have the opportunity to see Hellblade 2, Ara: History Untold and the Indiana Jones game from MachineGames in action.