As we know, the Xbox team The Initiative is working on Perfect Dark with the support of Crystal Dynamics. Now, both companies stand hiring a lot of staff for various roles.

As pointed out by The Initiative’s Technical Director on LinkedInthe team is “hiring for many different roles (engineers, artists, directors, concept artists, technical producers) for our Perfect Dark project, for our internal team at The Initiative. Also our co-development partner team, Crystal Dynamics, is hiring for this project! “.

The director then explains that for work on Perfect Dark you don’t have to go to the office. The team also supports remote work, also by virtue of the fact that the project is shared with Crystal Dynamics and, inevitably, the collaboration requires working with people who are very far away.

For the moment we know very little about Perfect Dark and considering that the team is now hiring a lot of staff it is credible that it will still take some time for the project to come to completion. We also remember that Crystal Dynamics it will be sold, together with Square Enix Montreal and Eidos, to Embracer Group. These teams were formerly part of Square Enix. Crystal Dynamics will continue to work with Microsoft on Perfect Dark, but it is not impossible that this change of ownership could create some slowdown even for a short time.

In recent months, Perfect Dark has lost a lot of top-tier employees and, according to reports, there are internal conflicts. The project may therefore not be healthy. Hopefully the new hires help bring the game to life.