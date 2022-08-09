According to Jez Corden, known to know very well the facts inside Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios, Perfect Dark is coming up really good. At least this is what a source told him about him, considered reliable, as stated in the latest episode of the podcast The Xbox Two.

Corden: “Funny that while I was compiling this list, someone contacted me to tell me that Perfect Dark is looking really good.“

In the past months there has been talk of development problems for Perfect Dark, with the loss of key pieces of the team of The Initiative and the inclusion of Crystal Dynamics in the development, to try to get the project back on track.

Apparently the great maneuvers implemented by Microsoft are bearing fruit. At least this is what Corden’s statement suggests, which is not usually expressed at random and has never failed to also report the negative rumors about the development of the XGS games.

For the rest, there is no other information on Perfect Dark, whose launch will not be shortly anyway. Announced at The Game Awards 2020 with a teaser trailer, we imagine it still has at least two years of development ahead of it, if not more, considering the recent twists. The important thing is that it turns out well.