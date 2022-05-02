With the acquisition of Crystal DynamicsEidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal by Embracer Group are destined to change several things, but the ongoing projects seem to continue, starting with the new Perfect Dark in partnership with The Initiativewhose development is still confirmed even in the new organization.

As we have seen, Embracer Group has acquired Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal from Square Enix with all related intellectual properties such as Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Legacy of Kain and Thief, which will bring about important changes for the individual teams. but will not change the structure of some works in progress.

Among them, Crystal Dynamics’ work on Perfect Dark will continue as planned, continuing the previously announced collaboration with The Initiative for this game exclusively on Xbox and PC: “We are delighted to see Crystal Dynamics take these new steps with their studio. our teams have made great strides in building Perfect Dark together as development partners and we will continue this work also in their next phase “, this is what The Initiative reported in an official tweet in response to the announcement of the acquisition by Embracer.

According to some reports, The Initiative would have suffered a real exodus of developers which led to a halving of the staff. This would be due to some problems in the management of the work within the team, with some conflicts between the team leaders and the other members. It is not clear whether these were precisely caused by the decision to entrust a large part of the work to Crystal Dynamics or the latter resulted from the problems themselves, but in any case the collaboration is now well underway and will continue.