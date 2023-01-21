Perfect Dark is a cult series from the 2000s that has fascinated thousands of Xbox users: by now there have been rumors for a long time of a return in style of the series which, however, seems to be still waiting for different time.

According to what we can read about forums “Resetera” and from insider testimonials Miller Rossthe game would have encountered some obstacles in its production and, for this reason, is likely not to come to light soon.

In particular, the insider compares two games: tomb Raider (destined to arrive soon) and Perfect dark, which, although it has been in the pot for much longer than the new Lara Croft adventure, will need more time.

It seems that the problem arises from the team that is dealing with the two titles. After the acquisition of Rare by Nintendo the project passed into the hands of Crystal Dynamics (at least in part) and the slowdowns would be due to the fact that the studio, also thanks to the Covid situation in recent years, has slowed down.

Moreover, this study would now be ready to announce a new one tomb Raiderthat would certainly explain why the insider considers it ready before Perfect Dark, but not why, as we reiterate that Tomb Raider is a much more recent project.

The Initiative team, a real credit to Microsoftwould therefore find itself in difficulty even following a major abandonment.