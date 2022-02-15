Perfect Dark could be a live service game with microtransactions. The news is not confirmed and comes from the LinkedIn profile of Cory Butler, the Lead Producer of the game, a member of Crystal Dynamics, one of the two teams that are working on development.

Reading the profile, we learn that Butler is involved in production, game-as-a-service, and monetization, among other things. He started working on Perfect Dark in January 2022, after closing the Marvel’s Avengers experience, in which he held the same role.

He has previously worked with Bioware, on titles such as Shadow Realms, the MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic and the failed live service Anthem. His portfolio speaks for itself, in a way.

Considering that Perfect Dark is talking about a Hitman-like title (the latest trilogy), the accounts begin to return. However, we do not take everything for granted and wait for the game to actually be presented before drawing conclusions.