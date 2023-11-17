The Initiative it seems to have taken on another element of considerable value with the arrival of Erik Medinawho previously covered important roles in the development of titles such as Ghost of Tsushima and the recent Tomb Raider trilogy, now employed in the development of Perfect Dark.

As you can see from his LinkedIn profileErik Medina previously worked as a Lead Animator for Crystal Dynamics between 2012 and 2013, helping create the reboot of tomb Raider of 2013, which kicked off the new trilogy of the series.

Subsequently, he was Art Director for Ghost of Tsushima at Tucker Punch Productions, then moved to Amazon Game Studio where he worked for 6 years as animation director and animation lead, probably taking part in the development of New World.

In short, he is a character characterized by considerable experience in the field ofanimationwho could therefore make a great contribution to the development of the game within The Initiative, as well as getting back in touch with a studio he knows well like Crystal Dynamics.