The Initiative it seems to have taken on another element of considerable value with the arrival of Erik Medinawho previously covered important roles in the development of titles such as Ghost of Tsushima and the recent Tomb Raider trilogy, now employed in the development of Perfect Dark.
As you can see from his LinkedIn profileErik Medina previously worked as a Lead Animator for Crystal Dynamics between 2012 and 2013, helping create the reboot of tomb Raider of 2013, which kicked off the new trilogy of the series.
Subsequently, he was Art Director for Ghost of Tsushima at Tucker Punch Productions, then moved to Amazon Game Studio where he worked for 6 years as animation director and animation lead, probably taking part in the development of New World.
In short, he is a character characterized by considerable experience in the field ofanimationwho could therefore make a great contribution to the development of the game within The Initiative, as well as getting back in touch with a studio he knows well like Crystal Dynamics.
When will we know something about Perfect Dark?
It is practically since the announcement of the new Perfect Dark that we have no detailed information or materials on the game in question, whose development seems to be troubled, considering the numerous rumors that have emerged about project management problems within the team.
The reorganization which saw the use of Crystal Dynamics to provide much of the workforce, in collaboration with The Initiative, should however have given further impetus to the development of the game, so it is possible that further information may soon emerge.
This is the reboot of the famous series born on Nintendo 64 by Rare, which should be characterized by a particular science fiction setting with “ecological” implications.
