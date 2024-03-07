Nexo Digitalin collaboration with ANIME GENERATIONannounces a new event for anime fans in Italy. PERFECT BLUE Of Satoshi Konlate director also known for Paprika, Tokyo Godfathers and Paranoia Agentarrives at the cinema in a restored version in 4K next 22, 23 and 24 April.

Below we can see the announcement trailer and read further details. Season Anime at the Cinema 2024 will also continue with two other appointments:

The claustrophobic and courageous film arrives at the cinema for the first time in a restored 4K version PERFECT BLUE, work before SATOSHI KON (Paprika, Tokyo Godfathers, Paranoia Agent) produced by MadHouse and released in 1997. The appointment in theaters is for 22, 23, 24 April (list soon on nexodigital.it) thanks to the Anime Season at the Cinema 2024, an exclusive project by Nexo Digital distributed in collaboration with Yamato Video.

In PERFECT BLUESatoshi Kon tells the story of the singer Mima who, faced with limited commercial success, has to abandon the candy pink microcosm of idol to be “relaunched” as an actress, in a world where she will instead only become cannon fodder. She gets the part of a psychologically unstable girl in the TV series “Double Bind”, but she starts receiving anonymous threatening messages from an otaku fan who couldn't tolerate the change in her image. . Shortly thereafter, a series of accidents hits the production set. Mima herself, used to being a mere simulacrum, begins to lose contact with her own identity. But then: who is the real Mima? The one who wears the naive costumes of idol? The one who appears smiling on the Internet? The one who shops at the supermarket? The schizophrenic girl from “Double Bind”? The illusion of herself? Or just everyone's illusion?

Upon its release in Japan, the film, introspective and highly topical, generated very long queues in front of cinemas and subsequently secured the prestigious Public Prize at Fant'Asia '97 (Montreal). Based on the novel by Yoshikazu Takeuchiwriter and journalist who has long dedicated himself to otaku culture, and scripted by Sadayuki MuraiPERFECT BLUE marked his directorial debut Satoshi Kon (Hokkaido, 1963), cartoonist and former assistant to Katsuhiro Otomo in Akira (comic version), World Apartment Horror, Rojin Z (1991) e Memories. The same Katsuhiro Otomo participated in the making of the film as a special adviser.

The new Season Anime at the Cinema is an exclusive project by Nexo Digital distributed in collaboration with Yamato Video and with media partners Radio Deejay, MYmovies.it, Lucca Comics&Games and ANiME GENERATION.

The next anime events at the cinema will be with Captain Harlock. The arcadia of my youth And Lupine III. The stone of wisdom (1978).

NEXO ANIME SEASON 2024

22, 23, 24 APRIL Perfect Blue

20, 21, 22 MAY Captain Harlock. The arcadia of my youth

24, 25, 26 JUNE Lupine III. The Stone of Wisdom (1978)

Perfect Blue

