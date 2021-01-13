Atletico Madrid has signed Moussa Dembele from Olympique Lyon. As the Rojiblancos announced on Wednesday evening, the striker will move to Madrid on loan until the end of the season.
The LaLiga leaders are reacting to the departure of Diego Costa, who recently terminated his contract with Atletico. On Wednesday, Dembele completed his medical check-up and is now officially part of the Rojiblancos.
The loan deal with Lyon will initially run until the end of the season. Atletico did not announce anything about an affiliation agreement in the official announcement. According to reports, however, the Spanish should have a purchase option for the French.
With Dembele, Atletico have found a physically strong striker who has proven his accuracy both in Scotland for Celtic and for Lyon in France. This season, however, the 24-year-old has only scored one goal in 16 games. In Madrid, Dembele should initially only be a replacement behind Luis Suarez and Joao Felix.
