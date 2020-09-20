The transfer of Arturo Vidal from FC Barcelona to Inter Milan is perfect! The 33-year-old arrived in Milan on Sunday to sign a two-year contract with the Nerazzurri.
Vidal’s return to Serie A is perfect. The 115-time national player wore the Juve jersey for four years between 2011 and 2015 before moving to Bayern.
The veteran had no future at Barça, in 2018 Vidal moved from Munich to Barcelona. At that time, the Catalans still paid a transfer fee of 18 million euros, but Inter got the midfielder at a bargain price. Only 500,000 to one million euros should be due.
It is already the eighth transfer of the summer for coach Antonio Conte’s team. Achraf Hakimi came from Real Madrid for 40 million euros. In total, Inter has now spent over 97 million euros.
