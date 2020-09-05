Fans of the Arsenal FC can look forward to another important transfer before the new season. On Friday evening, the Londoners agreed with Real Madrid on another one-year loan from Dani Ceballos, who was already a top performer of the ‘Gunners’ last season.
The 24-year-old Spaniard played 37 competitive games in his previous loan year at Arsenal, in which he scored four goals. Coach Mikel Areta often used Ceballos next to Granit Xhaka in the midfield center in order to have a box-to-box player in addition to the Swiss ball distributor and clearer, who can help the team enormously with his dynamism and technique.
“Dani was an integral part of our team last season and finished the season in excellent shape. I love Dani’s passion and dedication and he is an extremely skilled player. We are all delighted to welcome him back and we are delighted that he pick up where he left off, “said Arteta of the deal.
