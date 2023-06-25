The plot thickens. Sergio Perez’s wife supports actress Claire Holt and thus hates Max Verstappen.

Yesterday we brought you all the earth-shattering news that an Australian actress thinks our hero Max Verstappen is a moody baby. Claire Holt played in several TV series and is apparently a big F1 fan. In 2021 she said wholeheartedly that her entire family was in camp Verstappen in the fight against Hamilton. But it could be, because now Verstappen wins everything, she has become for Perez. Identifying a case with the underdog perhaps. Nothing wrong with that in itself.

Except that the comment about grumpy baby Max did not go down well with the large contingent of Max fans that the world is rich. They went wild on Claire, who then indicated that she found some things hilarious and stood by her words. Fair enough. That was the end of it, we thought. But no! This mouse that you all enjoy despite the blasé reactions in the comments, gets another tail.

Now Perez’s wife has joined the fight by liking Claire’s comment hard on the socials. You can imagine the moment Perez learned from this. ‘Sigh, don’t do it…’. But, of course, the damage has already been done.

Now Carola Martinez is of course not Sergio Perez himself, but his better half. You know how those things can slowly fester in a team. We mean these kinds of small annoyances, of course. Earlier, Max’s mother called Perez a dirty cheater.

However, as Max is rock solid and Sergio regularly fails to make it into Q3, Sergio will know that if this escalates it will only end one way. Will Tsunoda join Verstappen at Red Bull Racing next year after this special adventure? Ay Caramba!

