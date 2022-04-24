The difficulties of the Red Bull emerged in the weeks before Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna they dissolved at their best on the occasion of the fourth world round on the Imola track: the Grand Chelem by Max Verstappen was further enriched by the 2nd place for Sergio Perez, which helped break a long fast for his team. Thanks to this milestone, the Mexican made it possible to establish the 18th double in the history of Red Bull, which, however, was missing from the 2016 Malaysian GP, ​​six years ago.

A race that saw the 32-year-old outclass Charles Leclerc at the start, indirectly pushing the latter into error, with the Monegasque author of a spin at the Variante Alta in an attempt to reduce the gap that separated him from number 11. In this way, Perez was able to close with greater confidence behind his teammate: “It was a tough but fun race – Checo admitted – rule number one in these conditions is to finish. It was difficult because in these conditions it’s easy to make a mistake, but we managed a clean race and keeping ourselves out of trouble, which was important. I got a pretty good start, and the restart was good too, and then the team did a great job with strategies. On the intermediates I was really thinking about saving tires, but the degradation was high and Charles was really fast towards the end of that stint so I was happy to keep him behind.

“The race was pretty intense with him – has continued – he was always in the undercut window, but just when we were we thought we had him under control, he went back to the pits making things much more difficult for both of us. We were pushing on cold tires and, in all honesty for Charles, it was easy to go wrong. We had a complex start to the season with reliability problems and related retirements, so it was really important to bring home a great result for the whole team ”.