Red Bull unstoppable

In the first six rounds of this championship, one of the few certainties that have emerged is that relating to the extraordinary potential of the team Red Bullwinner of all the races held so far with Max Verstappen, current leader of the championship standings, and with Sergio Perez. The Mexican, who climbed to the top step of the podium in Saudi Arabia and Baku, was also indicated as one of the biggest favorites for success also in the last round of Montecarlowhere he also won in 2022.

The mistake of ‘Checo’ in Monaco

However, a mistake made in the early stages of the qualification in the Principality he effectively compromised any chance of victory for the Mexican number 11, who started from the last position on the starting grid and subsequently arrived only 16th at the finish line. As a result, without any points scored and with the victory of his teammate, the gap from the Dutch increased by 39 points, and the imminent Spanish Grand Prix it will therefore be the first opportunity to shorten the gap from your rival.

The recipe for Barcelona

For Perez, therefore, there is the possibility of forgetting the disaster in the Principality in order to move up the standings, as explained to the microphones of formula1.com on the eve of the first free practice session: “What happened in Munich? I wasn’t there – jokes the Red Bull driver – my goal will be to maximize the weekend and not think too much about the championship. Consequently I will aim to do my best, also because anything can still happen. There are still many races to come, and things can change quickly. There is speed, which is the most positive thing, and you have to exploit it. You have to make sure you qualify well and have a good race pace, without making any kind of mistakes to try and get as many points as possible: this will be the key“.

The growth of opponents

In conclusion, Perez also looks at the superiority shown so far by Red Bull compared to the other top teams, however not expecting further growth from the Milton Keynes team, so much so that he expects the recovery of the rival teams from here until the end of the season: “I don’t think we will further increase the gap from our rivals. What I expectif anything, is that our opponents can get closer and closer to us every weekend“.