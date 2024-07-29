The Dutchman is restless

“The result is positive for the championship, but we still have a lot of work to do.” Max Verstappen He recovered to fifth in Belgium (which later became P4 due to George Russell’s disqualification), but the comparison with 2022 and 2023 is merciless for previous editions of the Belgian Grand Prix. What made yesterday’s result positive was more Norris’s error at the start than the actual performance of the RB20.

At Spa in 2022 and 2023 Red Bull had walkedVerstappen had won in a comeback with Perez always behind his teammate. Yesterday, however, Verstappen just finished in the top-5 while Perez even went from the front row to eighth place, last of the big names. The picture is clear, even net of a strategy compromised by the use of a set of hard tyres in FP1, Red Bull is no longer the technical reference point on the starting grid. McLaren is faster overall and Mercedes is also climbing back up the ladder after a nightmare start to the season.

Max Verstappen, in fact, speaking to the microphones of ViaPlay he commented on the fact that today in all probability the fate of Sergio Perez will be decided: “Assuming that my opinion counts up to a certain point I think our biggest concern should be the car, not my teammate.“.