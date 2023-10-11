Perez, an endless crisis

If at the beginning of the season, after the victories in Jeddah and Baku, Sergio Perez felt he was fighting for the world title, in the final part of this 2023, the Mexican seems to have the sole objective of save your seat. Even in the hellish humidity of Qatar, the experienced Mexican driver was unable to put together a decent weekend, taking home a paltry point between Sprint and GP.

Of course, Perez is still fully in the running for second place in the drivers’ standings, which would allow the first one-two finish in this ranking for Red Bull. In fact, he is 30 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton, but finishing in second place may not be enough to save his seat for 2024, despite a contract also valid for next year.

Dissatisfaction at Red Bull

As told immediately after the Lusail race, both Christian Horner and Helmut Marko tried to encourage their driver, asking him to find his lost form. In particular, the Austrian let slip an eloquent statement: “If not, we’ll see” which causes dark clouds to gather over Perez’s future, especially because Red Bull could have Daniel Ricciardo or Liam Lawson available in the event of a turnaround.

He also expressed his opinion on the Perez case Jos Verstappen, Max’s father and former Formula 1 driver, just on Sunday evening: “I have no idea what Red Bull will do and fortunately I’m not the one making this decision”. Verstappen senior, in his interview with Viaplaythen expressed all his pride for his son’s triumph: “We could never have dreamed of repeating all this three times in a row, it’s crazy and goes far beyond our dreams”explained the 51-year-old native of Montfort.