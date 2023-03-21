The internal challenge

The 2023 world championship started with two victories by Red Bull in the first two races of the season, with one success each for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. However, the Dutch number 1 leads the championship standings, setting the fastest lap in the last Saudi Arabian GP right on the last lap of the race. An episode that was initially seen as a failure by the two-time world champion to comply with the instructions from the team, which had asked its riders not to push excessively. However, the recent version provided by Christian Horner seems to deny what was stated by Perez, who also intends to further improve his time right in the final stages of the race.

Perez champion?

In any case, regardless of what really happened, there is still a minimum of at Red Bull tension between the two teammates, both eager to prevail over each other also due to the evident superiority of the RB19 against rival teams, recognized primarily by the latter. Consequently, one of the most recurring questions that arose from Sunday evening onwards is inherent to Perez’s effective ability to be able to win the direct challenge with Verstappen. Will he make it?

The opposites

There isn’t much conviction in the Netherlands, starting with the statements of former ‘orange’ drivers such as Christian Albers. Interviewed by compatriots of De TelegraphPerez could actually be crowned world champion in 2023, but on one objectively impracticable condition: “He can do it – he answered – but only if Max has problems five, six, seven or maybe eight times. If instead Perez has no problems, it could be a story like that of Rosberg and Hamilton in 2016. At that point it could be possible ”.

The favourables

Different, however, is the thought of Tim Glock. In fact, for the German, the success of the Mexican in Jeddah could be decisive in obtaining that extra charge to be able to win: “Now Sergio sees the possibility to compete with Verstappen – explained to Sky Deutschland – And the battle could be on. Perez has shown that he has excellent race pace, but at the same time we have seen that Verstappen is one who doesn’t get told what to do. Both can say what they want, but both will aim for victory.”