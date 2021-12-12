Max Verstappen is the new World Champion Formula 1 2021: first Dutch driver in history to succeed in this feat, number 33 of the Red Bull he managed to get the better of his direct rival Lewis Hamilton only on the last lap, taking advantage of the new soft tires fitted during the Safety Car regime, fresher and more performing than the hard ones of the English Mercedes. Before this season was decided in the most incredible and sensational way, the Abu Dhabi GP it had seemed like a real nightmare for Mad Max, author of a shot at the start less brilliant than his rival and struggling with a general difficulty in remaining in the exhausts of the seven-time world champion, especially after the controversial wheel to wheel that took place during the first lap. A gap in potential among the queens of 2021 which was noticed even after the first stop in the pits, even with the same hard compound.

Yet, right at the end of the pit stops that had ensured a good margin of advantage between Hamilton and Verstappen, the gap between the two was significantly reduced thanks to a team game implemented by the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez: the Mexican, despite the disadvantage of used tires, managed to contain the attacks of the number 44 for a full lap, allowing his teammate to catch up. A move that drew the applause of the entire team, grateful for the help provided to the Dutchman.

However, the race of Perez himself ended prematurely due to a technical problem, with a withdraw which canceled the hypothesis of realizing a comeback also in the constructors’ championship, instead won by Mercedes for the eighth time in a row. Regarding his performance, and his bitter outcome, Checo analyzed the Abu Dhabi race as follows: “First of all, as a driver and as a person, I didn’t want to interfere in their struggle – He admitted – especially in a decisive race for the world championship. I limited myself to lending a hand to the team and to Max, who, getting closer, was then able to implement his strategy. For his part, Hamilton had the race under control: he was inside the window of the Virtual or the Safety Car, and that would have made his race easier. I found myself with a very worn tire compared to his e there wasn’t much I could do to try to hold him back, but we managed to make him waste a couple of seconds. Unfortunately we had to withdraw. Without this unexpected I could have concluded according to today, because Lewis was on old tires and I too could have gone under. In the end, unfortunately, things went like this. It’s a shame also for what we could have achieved in the constructors’ championship, but I’m happy and proud of the progress made by the team over the course of the year ”.