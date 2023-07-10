That’s what Sergio Perez thinks himself, because things really have to improve with the Red Bull driver after Silverstone.

While Max Verstappen wins one Grand Prix after another, teammate Sergio Perez doesn’t even get close to the Dutchman. To the great chagrin of the team, the Mexican has had disappointing weekend after disappointing weekend. Especially during the qualifications, Perez fails.

Perez reflects after Silverstone

Perez also hopes to forget last weekend in Silverstone. Despite the many overtakes of the race, it was mainly an attempt at repair. The bad starting position has everything to do with the qualifications. It hasn’t been going well for weeks and he hasn’t managed to make it to Q3, while there are no indications in the training sessions that a qualification is in danger of failing.

In short, what is going wrong now? Sergio Perez thinks he knows. This week the Red Bull driver will dive into the simulator again. Perez does not tell the media at Silverstone what the cause is exactly. Hopefully it’s not a bluff, because the Mexican knows very well that he has to perform better.

It is not as dramatic as Nyck de Vries’ performance, but Perez has to work to keep the ever-critical Helmut Marko happy. Formula 1 is top sport and you can easily lose your seat. There are still two races to go before the summer break. Perez has to get good results here. If not for the team, it is for his own feeling.

In any case, the Mexican no longer has to think about the world title. The distance to Max Verstappen is now immense. Only if Max would make a huge mess of it every week and Perez would win everything is the chance of a world title still possible. The driver also understands that this is not realistic and is therefore not concerned with this at all.

Performing better and getting good results for Red Bull Racing is what needs to be done. Let’s see if we can get back to Q3 Checo first, then we’ll look further. Vamos. (through Motorsport)

This article first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

