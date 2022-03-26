The second pole position of the season, on the very fast and treacherous track in Jeddah, was taken by surprise by the Mexican of Red Bull. Sergio Perez. For the native of Guadalajara this is the first pole position in his career and only the second time, since he has been driving Red Bull, in which he managed to beat his team-mate Max Verstappen, who was disappointing only fourth on the grid today. Behind Checo the two Ferraris of Charles Leclercsecond, and Carlos Sainz, third. Johnny Herbert interviewed the top three.

Sergio Perez (1st, Red Bull): “It took a few races to get there, but what a lap. Incredible. Even if I had to do a thousand laps I don’t think I can do more like this. We didn’t expect to be able to beat Ferraris in qualifying. We concentrated more on the race and we hope to win tomorrow too ”.

Charles Leclerc (2nd, Ferrari): “The lap seemed good to me, I’m happy with the lap I did. In all qualifying it was all about keeping the car on track without errors. In Q3 I gave everything. I could make some money here and there, but I didn’t expect Checo to come out in this weather. Congrats to him, he did an amazing job today. Tomorrow is another day, let’s hope we get off to a good start “.