Perez, it’s time to get out of the crisis

The results of Sergio Perez they gradually got worse after a good start to the season – which had seen him triumph in Jeddah and Baku – which seemed to put him in competition for the world championship with teammate Max Verstappen. The Mexican hadn’t hidden his world championship ambitions, but the harsh reality made up of five consecutive failures to qualify in the top10 brought the pilot from Guadalajara bitterly down to earth.

The disadvantage from Verstappen has thus increased race after race, reaching today the important figure of 99 points. And as if that weren’t enough, dark clouds have gathered over Perez’s future, with Helmut Marko – never kind to him – who had recently reassured the expert driver about his position in the team with the motivation that “there were no viable alternatives”. In short, not the best of confidence injections. And certainly the arrival of Daniel Ricciardo in Alpha Tauri starting from the Hungarian GP poses a clear alternative for Red Bull, in case Perez fails to get out of the crisis he has fallen into.

Ricciardo does not scare Perez

In the usual interviews given on Thursdays at the Hungaroring, Sergio Perez spoke openly about the driver change in Alpha Tauri: “I’m sorry for Nyck De Vries, he had a very short and rather brutal experience from a certain point of view. You never know what the future may hold for him, but this is Formula 1. On the other hand however, I am very happy for Daniel Ricciardohe seems very motivated to come back and I’m happy for him, it’s a great opportunity.

But as for me, nothing changes. I drive for Red Bull and it’s not just Daniel out there, for example there’s also Yuki Tsunoda. And more than half of the grid would like to drive a Red Bull, so nothing changes. For the team, having Daniel available was fortunate and a good opportunity. Ricciardo in my place? I don’t have time to discuss what’s happening with Daniel. I’m focused on Hungary and then Belgium. I’m not thinking about 2025, it’s so far away that it makes no sense to talk about it“.