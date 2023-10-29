Home disaster

On the most important day, the one in which perhaps his entire future in Formula 1 was put on the table, and in front of an adoring home crowd, Sergio Perez has made yet another mistake of a 2023 that risks being remembered by the Mexican as the bitterest year of his career in the Circus. In fact, Checo’s home GP lasted the space of one corner, the first, and then ended sadly in the Red Bull garage with a retreat that broke the heart of an entire country and which could also have significant repercussions on the next choices of the Milton Keynes team.

And to say that the clutch release of #11 was simply excellent. The two RB19s, of Perez but also of Max Verstappen, had made the perfect start. The Dutchman from third found himself in the lead already at the approach to turn 1 and Checo arrived from the third row at the first braking point alongside his teammate and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. Here, however, while Verstappen was able to take the lead easily, the situation wore out sports drama of an entire country.

The contact with Leclerc

In fact, Leclerc and Perez showed their muscles when braking and no one lifted their foot. Leclerc pulled away, finding himself sandwiched between the two Red Bulls and therefore unable to move; For his part, Checo turned from the outside to the inside as if there was no one in the way. Contact with the red #16 of the Monegasque was inevitable. The accident broke a strip of Leclerc’s front wing, but Perez was obviously the one to suffer the worst. His car lifted at the rear and then fell heavily to the ground. The return to the pits could only confirm theinevitable withdrawaldespite the mechanics’ desperate attempt to restart the car.

This zero in the home GP risks also put second place in the World Championship at serious risk of Perez at the end of the season, Red Bull’s declared goal. Lewis Hamilton, third in the rankings, started this race 39 points behind thanks to his disqualification in the US GP, but today he will be able to try to partially close the gap. Today’s retirement is Perez’s second in the last four races, a clear symptom of an increasingly disastrous period for the second driver from Milton Keynes.