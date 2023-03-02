Perez ready for the challenge

Not just Max Verstappen. The reigning world champion is obviously the man everyone is looking at at the opening of this 2023 season with the Bahrain Grand Prix, but his teammate must also be among the favorites to win the first race of the year Sergio Perez. For the Mexican, the only opportunity to avoid ending up immediately occupying the very uncomfortable role of Verstappen’s wingman is to show himself close in performance to the Dutch champion right from the first race. Speaking into the microphones of ESPN however, the winner of the 2022 Monaco GP has put his hands forward, suggesting that the RB19 may not be as dominant over its direct rivals as last week’s tests had led to suppose.

Favorable track

“I come to the beginning of this season with the same enthusiasm as every year – declared the Mexican from Guadalajara, who has a valid contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2024 season – this is a good circuit for me. We are competitive, but we don’t know how much I respect others. It was difficult to draw any conclusions in testing due to the track conditions. We made some changes to the rear which were good for the degradation”. Perez has great memories of the Sakhir track. There he finished third in 2014, taking his first podium at the wheel of Force India, and on theouter track, in 2020, won his first career race with Racing Point. His dream would be to repeat himself on Sunday evening to give an immediate shock to his more titled boxmate.