(Perhaps) Decisive Weekend

The Spa weekend could prove crucial in the career of Sergio Perezwhich according to the most pessimistic commentators risks experiencing its own demise in these days farewell step to the Red Bull team in case no championship points arrive in Sunday’s GP.

The Mexican, however, does not think about it, he declared that feel 100% safe to remain in the Milton Keynes team after this GP and commented – at the end of the day – the outcome of the two free practice sessions which saw him finish FP1 with the seventh fastest time and FP2 with the ninth fastest time.

Untapped potential

“During the test sessions we played with the set-up – explained the #11 of the world champion team – but we haven’t managed to get everything out of the machine yet. The team has gained a lot of information from today. The two cars performed very differently and there is a lot to analyse for tomorrow’s strategy. It looks like an interesting weekend: tomorrow’s qualifying could potentially be wetwhile Sunday looks set to be dry at the moment. There are still many unknowns ahead of the weekend, so we will have to be able to adapt”, he concluded.