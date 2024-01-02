by VALERIO BARRETTA

Perez thanks Red Bull

If we were to look at the numbers alone, the one just ended would be Sergio's best season Perez: second place in the drivers' standings, with two victories (plus a Sprint) and two pole positions. But the numbers – although important – do not explain everything: that of Checo it was actually a troubled season, which started well but continued with too many errors, which at a certain point put his future in Red Bull in doubt despite the presence of a contract valid for the entire 2024 season. The Mexican therefore wanted to thank the team for the support (which came mostly from team principal Chris Horner) obtained over the year.

Perez's words

“Obviously we started the year very well, then we had a bit of ups and downs in the middle of the season“, these were his words during the FIA ​​Gala. “However we didn't give up, we remained united as a team: I want to thank my entire team for supporting me“.

“We went through very difficult times, but we managed to achieve the best season in the history of our team, thanks to the constructors' title and the double in the Drivers' World Championship. We have learned from these difficult moments, so we will return next year stronger“.

Renewal is possible

Achieving second place in the drivers' standings has protected Perez from surprises for 2024. The Mexican will start the season as a Red Bull driver and, barring further disasters, should end the season alongside Max Verstappen. For the renewal beyond 2024, Horner has set some constraints: improve in qualifying and stay closer to the Dutch champion, since the team “such a large gap between the two drivers cannot be allowed in an increasingly close grid“.