The sporting nightmare continues

Even at Silverstone the dark period that is happening has not been interrupted in any way Sergio Perez in terms of results, both in qualifying and in the race: while on Saturday his tests ended early in Q1 due to a spin at Copse, with subsequent stumbling into the gravel, his British GP started on an uphill slope with the Pit lane start as a result of the replacement of the power unit.

The gamble didn’t pay off

As if all this was not enough, his comeback was ruined by the choice of switching to intermediate tyres too earlybefore the actual arrival of the heavy rain. This, as in the case of Leclerc in Ferrari, led to high tyre consumption in still dry track conditions, even causing lapping: “This is a day to forget – commented – we put the intermediate and then, when the rain came, there were no more tires. Overall it was a disaster. Then we made another pit stop and we were in the middle of the leaders, and it was very difficult to make progress. I think at the same time we gambled in the position we were in. We were probably looking for some important points or points, so we gambled and we didn’t have any luck. It’s good that there’s a bit of a break, so we can take a step back and regroup a bit before we go back to Hungary and Belgium, which will be two important weeks.”

No distractions about the future

Performances and results that inevitably increase the pressure on doubts about one’s own future in Red Bulldespite the recent signing of the contract renewal with the Milton Keyne company: “I know where I stand in terms of contract and that kind of thing. – he added – I can’t let this distract me. I have to focus on the next two weekends, which are the priority, and then, together with the team, get out of this difficult period.”