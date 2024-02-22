Second place

The second day of testing in Bahrain ended for Red Bull with the second position in the time classification for Sergio Perez. The Mexican, who led for the entire day, did not replicate the gaps monsters inflicted yesterday by Max Verstappen on the rest of the competition, instead being himself distanced by about seven tenths from Carlos Sainz's Ferrari SF-24. However, the Spaniard benefited from one step softer tires – the C4 – compared to those used by #11 (the C3).

Treacherous track

Chronometric times aside, Perez underlined to journalists at the end of the day the difficulty of carrying out tests on a track with such changing characteristics during the day like the Sakhir circuit. Checo also revealed part of the program that the world champion team focused on today in the process of understanding the RB20.

Aerodynamics and tires under observation

“Today we took a step in the right direction. It's a difficult track to try on. It changes constantly. In the morning we have worked on aerodynamics and in the afternoon we are there focus on understanding the tires“has explained.

Furthermore, Perez said he was convinced that Red Bull's apparent advantage over the competition is less significant than it perhaps appears from the outside: “The situation is tighter than it seems. We focused on our program“, he concluded.