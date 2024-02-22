Immediately problems

The second day of testing didn't start in the best way for the Red Bull, yesterday the absolute protagonist with Max Verstappen's best times both at the end of the morning and in the afternoon. Today, in fact, a technical problem immediately occurred in the first minutes to the detriment of the RB20 Sergio Perezpresent in place of the Dutchman.

The Mexican vice-world champion in fact returned to the pits due to a braking system failure after the first mini-run, with the front discs (especially the right one) on fire. However, the problem was solved without any particular difficulty by the Milton Keynes team, with Perez already on the track after a few minutes.

In the meantime, the tests continue regularly, which can be followed on Sky Sport F1 but also on FormulaPassion with our live text. For the moment, after half an hour of testing, Leclerc is leading the standings with a time of 1:31.822