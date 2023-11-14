Perez warns in advance that Red Bull’s position at the front is not fixed in advance.

Next weekend will be a first in Formula 1, the first race in Las Vegas. You know, that Sodom and Gomorrah in the Nevada desert where gambling and prostitution are held high. And of course don’t forget the drinks and drugs, which are also plentiful there.

And this coming weekend they will be driving laps for the first time in the fastest cars in the world. And because it’s in the desert, it must be blisteringly hot.

Not so. It’s going to be cold, maybe about 5 degrees.

Red Bull’s win in Las Vegas is not a certainty

And that’s one of the things that makes it almost impossible to predict who will win the race. Also says Sergio Perez. He says that it is not at all a certainty that Red Bull will win.

Pirelli’s tires are not at all suitable for cold weather and it is of course not certain how the Red Bull will behave on the American asphalt.

The data from the simulator cannot prepare the teams for what is to come. Simply because the data is not there. Now has Red Bull ever made some kilometers in the past, so they have to make do with the data from those trips.

In short, it will be a tombola, a lottery and as unpredictable as a game of roulette.

Which is appropriate for a race in Las Vegas.

