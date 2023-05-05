Perez increasingly threatening

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix saw as protagonist in the race once again the Red Bull, winner of both the Sprint and the Sunday GP. In the first four rounds of the season, the Anglo-Austrian team has always climbed on the top step of the podium, twice with Max Verstappen and three with Sergio Perez, winner of both tests in Baku. The Mexican, who had also triumphed in another street circuit such as the Saudi one in Jeddah, is still in second position in the drivers’ world championship, but only 6 points late by your teammate.

The Melbourne disaster

One therefore wonders how the ranking would have evolved if it hadn’t been for the Australian Grand Prix, which proved to be a real nightmare for the Mexican driver. accomplice a brake problemPerez had first ended up in the gravel of the Melbourne circuit during free practice, with the same cause which then led him to compromise qualifying already in Q1, again due to the occurrence of a very similar episode which forced him to start in bottom of the starting grid, with the race then closed in 5th place after a good comeback.

A compromised leadership?

A fact which, in addition to not having guaranteed a double for Red Bull for the first and only time so far, denied Perez the possibility of being able to obtain more points, something which, perhaps, would have even brought him to the top of the standings today. even more after the results of Baku. The number 11 can only leave Azerbaijan with great satisfaction, above all in view of another appointment on a city track like that of You love mebut before the trip he wanted to clarify things.

Perez puts Red Bull to attention

Now that he is actually fighting with Verstappen for the leadership, the Mexican believes in the possibility of being able to win the title, always in the hope that what happened in Australia will never happen again: “We have a long year ahead of us – he commented to the media after the race – and I truly believe that we are in a fight. Without the problems we had in qualifying in Melbourne, we would be much closer. So It is important to never have these kinds of problems again and to keep them to a minimumbecause at the end of the day it’s very important to make sure that whenever we can’t win we still finish second, which is still a good result.”